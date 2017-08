Logos of KFC, owned by Yum Brands Inc, are seen on its delivery bicycles in front of its restaurant in Beijing February 25, 2013.

(Reuters) - (Brief corrects to clarify that Micky Pant is expected to take on CEO role of Yum China after spin-off. The new role will replace his current position as head of Yum's China unit, from which he is expected to resign.)

Yum Brands (YUM.N):

Source text - bit.ly/2duFq76

Further company coverage: [YUM.N]