Yum Brands to open its first Taco Bell outlet in China this year
#Business News
March 15, 2016 / 1:42 PM / a year ago

Yum Brands to open its first Taco Bell outlet in China this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Taco Bell restaurant is pictured in Paramus, New Jersey July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains, said it will open its first Taco Bell restaurant in China by the end of 2016.

The first outlet of the Mexican food chain would open in Shanghai, Chief Executive Greg Creed said at a consumer and retail conference in New York on Tuesday.

Yum Brands, which is in the midst of separating its China business into an independent, publicly-traded company this year, has about 7,000 KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the Asian country.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

