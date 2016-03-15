Yum Brands to open its first Taco Bell outlet in China this year

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains, said it will open its first Taco Bell restaurant in China by the end of 2016.

The first outlet of the Mexican food chain would open in Shanghai, Chief Executive Greg Creed said at a consumer and retail conference in New York on Tuesday.

Yum Brands, which is in the midst of separating its China business into an independent, publicly-traded company this year, has about 7,000 KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the Asian country.