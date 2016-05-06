FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Owners of Polish convenience chain Zabka seek $1.1 billion sale - sources
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 6, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Exclusive: Owners of Polish convenience chain Zabka seek $1.1 billion sale - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON/WARSAW (Reuters) - Private equity firm Mid Europa is exploring a sale of Polish convenience store chain Zabka in a deal which could fetch 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the eastern Europe-focused fund, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The buyout house is talking to banks about a potential sale or stock market listing for the business, one of the largest retail chains in Poland known for its ubiquitous logo of a smiling green frog.

Six sources said Mid Europa was exploring a sale of Zabka with two of them citing a potential 1 billion euro valuation.

Mid Europa was not immediately available for comment.

The fund, which bought Zabka in 2011 for 400 million euros, should hire an adviser within a few weeks, the sources said. Zabka has more than 2,600 stores in Poland serving around 800,000 customers per day according to Mid Europa’s website.

The business operates in Poland under two brands, Zabka and Freshmarket.

It had sales of 5.75 billion zlotys ($1.49 billion) last year and says it is the largest chain of convenience stores in the country, competing with the Portuguese Jeronimo Martins’ (JMT.LS) Biedronka chain.

Reporting by Freya Berry, Adrian Krajewski and Anna Koper; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.