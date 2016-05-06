Exclusive: Owners of Polish convenience chain Zabka seek $1.1 billion sale - sources

LONDON/WARSAW (Reuters) - Private equity firm Mid Europa is exploring a sale of Polish convenience store chain Zabka in a deal which could fetch 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the eastern Europe-focused fund, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The buyout house is talking to banks about a potential sale or stock market listing for the business, one of the largest retail chains in Poland known for its ubiquitous logo of a smiling green frog.

Six sources said Mid Europa was exploring a sale of Zabka with two of them citing a potential 1 billion euro valuation.

Mid Europa was not immediately available for comment.

The fund, which bought Zabka in 2011 for 400 million euros, should hire an adviser within a few weeks, the sources said. Zabka has more than 2,600 stores in Poland serving around 800,000 customers per day according to Mid Europa’s website.

The business operates in Poland under two brands, Zabka and Freshmarket.

It had sales of 5.75 billion zlotys ($1.49 billion) last year and says it is the largest chain of convenience stores in the country, competing with the Portuguese Jeronimo Martins’ (JMT.LS) Biedronka chain.