Zagg slides 18 percent after founder CEO sells shares, quits

(Reuters) - Shares of Zagg Inc (ZAGG.O) plunged 18 percent on Monday, as its CEO and co-founder, Robert Pedersen, quit three days after he sold nearly 14 percent of his stake in the mobile accessories maker to meet margin calls.

A margin call is a demand by a broker that an investor deposit further cash to cover losses on a security.

The practice of top executives borrowing against their equity stakes has been criticized by regulators, with former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Arthur Levitt saying the practice should be banned.

Zagg, which makes scratch guards for Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) iPhones and iPads and other devices, said it adopted a policy on Aug 16 — a day before Pedersen quit — that prohibits all company insiders from engaging in short-term or speculative transactions involving the company securities.

Pedersen’s resignation comes a few months after Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc’s GMCR.O founder Robert Stiller was ousted as chairman for selling shares to meet margin calls at a time when trading by insiders was prohibited.

Pedersen, Zagg’s CEO of six years, sold 515,000 common shares for about $4.2 million on August 14, according to a regulatory filing.

He had sold 345,200 shares in the company in December “to meet an immediate financial obligation.”

Shares of the company fell to $6.90 — their lowest in seven months — in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

The stock lost nearly a quarter of its value on Aug 3, a day after the company reported second-quarter results, and has nearly halved since touching a life high of $15.75 last August.

The speculation surrounding Pedersen’s departure could lead to stock declines, but it proves the increasing independence of Zagg’s board, Roth Capital Partners analyst Dave King said in a note.

“It also lifts an overhang on shares, since some investors viewed Pedersen more as an entrepreneur than the leader of a $250 million company, and Hales may be better suited to lead during Zagg’s next stage of growth.”

Zagg named Chief Operating Officer Randall Hales as an interim replacement.

Roth Capital’s King cut his price target on Zagg’s stock to $10 from $13 but maintained his “buy” rating.

Janney Capital Markets downgraded Zagg to “neutral” from “buy,” saying it would wait out the management transition period to see if the company was able to get back on its feet quickly.