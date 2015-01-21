Higher internet demand helps reduce losses at Zain Saudi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Telecoms operator Zain Saudi reported a reduced fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts due to higher demand for Internet services and lower maintenance costs.

The company has yet to make a quarterly profit since launching services in 2008 and has sometimes struggled to compete against better-resourced rivals Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).

Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait’s Zain, made a net loss of 306 million riyals ($82 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from a loss of 462 million riyals in the same period in 2013.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 388.5 million riyals.

Zain Saudi’s full-year gross margin in 2014 was 52 percent, up from 48 percent, an increase it attributed to rising Internet use.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization amounted to 275 million riyals, up by a third on the same period in 2013.

And the company’s net loss for the full year fell to 1.27 billion riyals from 1.65 billion riyals in 2013.

It said that its quarterly results during 2014 had fallen below those required under the terms of a five-year 8.6 billion-riyal sharia-compliant lending facility, or murabaha, that was refinanced in July 2013.

However, it said it had already obtained from the banks a waiver in the fourth quarter relating to this breach, with the lenders also agreeing to revise covenant calculations for the periods ending Dec. 31, 2014, and March 31, 2015.

Zain Saudi also said its board approved a new business plan on Tuesday that is subject to the banks’ approval.

The operator is also awaiting shareholder and regulatory approval for a proposed 46 percent cut in its share capital to 5.84 billion riyals, down from 10.8 billion riyals.

Under Saudi bourse rules companies must cut their capital when accumulated losses reach a certain percentage of their share capital.

The company did something similar in 2012 before launching a rights issue that led parent Zain to raise its stake from 25 percent.