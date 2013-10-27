Zain Saudi third-quarter net loss narrows but misses forecasts

RIYADH (Reuters) - Zain Saudi 7030.SE, Saudi Arabia’s third-largest telecoms operator, reported a narrowing loss for the third quarter on Sunday, missing analysts’ forecasts, as its customer base rose by nearly a quarter.

It said in a bourse statement it made a net loss of 421 million riyals ($112 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with a net loss of 493 million riyals a year ago.

Five analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 339 million riyals.

The company has yet to make a quarterly profit since launching operations in 2008, but has taken significant steps to ease its debt burden this year, in July extending a $2.3 billion Islamic loan facility at a lower profit rate.

It also agreed a deal with the government in June that would allow it to defer payment of license-related fees, which could total around $1.49 billion over seven years, and appointed industry veteran Hassan Kabbani as chief executive in September.

Quarterly revenue rose by 7 percent to 1.57 billion riyals from 1.53 billion riyals a year ago. The company attributed its better performance to the 24 percent growth of its customer base and a 37 percent jump in data traffic.

Zain Saudi added in its statement that it had reduced its operating expenses by 22 percent compared to a year ago.