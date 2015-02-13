Zambia court stops chief prosecutor's arrest over corruption claims

LUSAKA (Reuters) - A Zambian High Court judge stopped the arrest of the chief prosecutor over corruption accusations, saying the lower court which issued the warrant had no authority to hear the case.

Judge Mwila Chitabo set chief prosecutor Mutembo Nchito free in a judgment delivered late on Thursday. Nchito’s would have been the first high profile case since new President Edgar Lungu took office in January vowing to end graft.

A private citizen had accused Nchito of forgery and other crimes alleged to have committed between 2008 and August 2013.

It was not immediately clear if the complaint could be raised afresh in another court.

Nchito was named director of public prosecutions in 2011.