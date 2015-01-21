FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambian kwacha strengthens after peaceful presidential vote
January 21, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

Zambian kwacha strengthens after peaceful presidential vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lusaka (Reuters) - The Zambian kwacha gained 1.4 percent on Wednesday, a sign of investor confidence following a tight but smooth presidential elections in the southern African economy, where copper accounts for 70 percent of export earnings.

Zambians voted on Tuesday to elect a new president after its former leader died in office. The race for the presidency pits lawyer Edgar Lungu, head of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) against wealthy economist Hakainde Hichilema, of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Reporting by Chris Mfula and Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia

