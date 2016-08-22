FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Zambian regulator suspends three broadcasters for conduct during election
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 22, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Zambian regulator suspends three broadcasters for conduct during election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's broadcasting regulator on Monday suspended the licenses of three private broadcasters, saying they had posed a risk to peace and stability during this month's presidential election.

President Edgar Lungu narrowly won the Aug. 11 poll and his opponent Hakainde Hichilema has filed court papers to challenge the result, claiming the vote was rigged.

Muvi TV, the nation's largest private television station, Komboni Radio and Radio Itezhi Tezhi had before, during and after the election conducted themselves in an "unprofessional manner", the Independent Broadcasting Authority said in a statement.

The broadcasters' actions "posed a risk to national peace and stability," the regulator said without giving further details.

"Now only ZNBC will be allowed to broadcast, only Times of Zambia, only Zambia Daily Mail," opposition leader Hichilema said at a media briefing, referring to state-owned media.

"And all of these are departments of the ruling PF (Patriotic Front party), pushing PF propaganda."

The suspended stations have 30 days to appeal the ruling, the regulator said.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.