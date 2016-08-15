FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Zambia's opposition rejects presidential election result
#World News
August 15, 2016 / 12:44 PM / a year ago

Zambia's opposition rejects presidential election result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's main opposition party has rejected the result of a presidential election awarded to incumbent President Edgar Lungu on Monday, claiming the electoral commission colluded to rig the vote against its candidate Hakainde Hichilema.

"We have evidence to the effect that the votes for Hakainde Hichilema have been deliberately reduced in collusion with the Electoral Commission of Zambia," the United Party for National Development's lawyer Jack Mwiimbu told journalists.

"We have confidence that the constitutional court will rise above board and declare the results a nullity."

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Chris Mfula; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
