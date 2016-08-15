Zambia's opposition rejects presidential election result

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's main opposition party has rejected the result of a presidential election awarded to incumbent President Edgar Lungu on Monday, claiming the electoral commission colluded to rig the vote against its candidate Hakainde Hichilema.

"We have evidence to the effect that the votes for Hakainde Hichilema have been deliberately reduced in collusion with the Electoral Commission of Zambia," the United Party for National Development's lawyer Jack Mwiimbu told journalists.

"We have confidence that the constitutional court will rise above board and declare the results a nullity."