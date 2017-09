Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu speaks at a rally in Lusaka January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia’s ruling party candidate, Edgar Lungu, won the presidential election on Saturday with 48.3 percent of the vote, the Electoral Commission of Zambia said.

Lungu defeated his closest rival, Hakainde Hichilema, in the contest to succeed Michael Sata, who died in office in October aged 77.