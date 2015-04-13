FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia cabinet approves changes to mining royalties - presidency
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 13, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Zambia cabinet approves changes to mining royalties - presidency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia’s cabinet approved changes to controversial mining royalties on Monday after the finance and mines ministers proposed amendments, the president’s spokesman said.

“This follows extensive consultations with the mining industry in the light of significant changes in the fundamental assumptions upon which the law was based and the sudden fall in the price of copper,” the presidency said in a statement.

The statement did not spell out the changes.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu last month directed the finance and mining ministers to change royalties on mining firms by April 8, saying Africa’s second biggest copper producer could consider temporarily reverting to tax regime of 2014.

Zambia in January hiked royalties for open pit mines to 20 percent from 6 percent and those for underground mines to 8 percent from 6 percent, provoking an outcry from the industry.

Zambia’s cabinet will propose details of the changes next Monday before their presentation to parliament for approval.

Mining firms operating in Zambia include Glencore, Barrick Gold Corp, Vedanta Resources and Canada’s First Quantum Minerals.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.