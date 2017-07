LUSAKA Zambia's parliament voted on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency by three months, the presidency's office said in a statement.

President Edgar Lungu invoked emergency powers last week to deal with "acts of sabotage" by his political opponents, after fire gutted the country's biggest market.

(Reporting by Chiwoyu Sinyangwe; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Alison Williams)