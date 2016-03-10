FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia opposition leader denies training illegal militia
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2016 / 11:18 AM / a year ago

Zambia opposition leader denies training illegal militia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - A leading member of Zambia’s main opposition party appeared in court on Thursday and denied he had been training party supporters to form an illegal militia ahead of elections due in August.

Geoffrey Mwamba, vice-president of the United Party for National Development (UPND), who was arrested on March 3, appeared in court together with 21 party members alleged to have been undergoing militia training.

“My lady, I deny the charge,” Mwamba told the magistrate after being asked to plead. The trial is due to start on May 3.

Mwamba was last week arrested on separate charges of inciting violence against President Edgar Lungu, after threatening to “go for his throat”.

Political tensions are mounting in the southern African nation before presidential, parliamentary and local elections in Aug. 11. Analysts say Lungu faces a serious challenge from UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.