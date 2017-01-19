FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
EU grants Zambia $69 million for energy projects
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 19, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 7 months ago

EU grants Zambia $69 million for energy projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) has given Zambia about $69 million to expand electricity supply in the continent's second biggest copper producer, which faces a power deficit that has hit mining and agriculture.

In a statement, the EU said the grant would fund projects to provide access to reliable and affordable electricity to at least 63,000 households and small businesses.

The southern African nation is struggling to maintain power supplies as a severe drought has caused levels to drop in the Kariba Dam which generates much of the nation's electricity.

The economy grew just over 3 percent last year, partly due to power shortages.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.