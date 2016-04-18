Riots rock Zambia's capital after suspected ritual murders

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Hundreds of people hurled stones and broke into shops owned by foreigners in the Zambian capital Lusaka on Monday, accusing immigrants of being involved in ritual killings, police said.

At least six people have been killed in the capital of the southern African nation in the past four weeks and police said some body parts including ears, hearts and genitals had been removed, raising suspicion of ritual killings.

“Four shops have been looted so far on suspicion that they (the owners) were involved in the recent murders which have been happening in area,” police spokeswoman Charity Munganga-Chanda said.

Residents on Monday chanted “We want peace !” as extra riot police were drafted into troubled areas.

Police detained four suspects on Sunday for questioning on suspicion of carrying body parts that were being put through forensic tests to establish whether they belonged to humans.