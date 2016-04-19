FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia police fight rioters as attacks on foreigners spread
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Zambia police fight rioters as attacks on foreigners spread

People use a pole to batter a shop doorway during clashes with police in Lusaka April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean Mandela

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Hundreds of people hurled stones at police and looted dozens of foreign-owned shops in different townships in Lusaka on Tuesday, police said, the second day of violence prompted by rumors of immigrants carrying out ritual murders.

At least six people have been murdered in the capital in the past four weeks and police said some body parts including ears, hearts and genitals had been removed.

This has raised suspicion of ritual killings by immigrants, even though police have suggested neither. Rumors circulating on social media allege body parts would be used as charms to ensure success in business.

Zambia hosts thousands of refugees from neighboring countries, especially Rwanda and Burundi, but relations between the communities are usually peaceful.

A Reuters witness saw the rioters breaking into and loot a shop belonging to a Rwandan trader in a crowded township east of Lusaka.

Police spokeswoman Charity Munganga-Chanda said 62 shops had been looted and 256 suspects detained for looting and rioting.

Davis Mwila, the home affairs minister, said several foreigners had sought refuge in police stations for fear of being attacked.

Speaking after touring some of the affected areas, Mwila said 11 people had been detained on suspicion of being involved in ritual killings.

The United Nations refugee agency condemned the attacks on foreigners, including refugees who have sought asylum in Zambia.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.