8 months ago
Zambia Vedanta mine workers strike over delayed pay talks: union
#World News
January 4, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 8 months ago

Zambia Vedanta mine workers strike over delayed pay talks: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambian workers have downed tools at a mine and copper processing plant belonging to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), a unit of Vedanta Resources, in a dispute over the pace of wage talks, a union official said on Wednesday.

"The day shift workers have not entered the plant, they are protesting the slow pace of salary negotiations," National Union of Mine and Allied Workers (NUMAW) trustee Jonathan Musukwa told Reuters.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Susan Fenton

