Zayn Malik releases new single
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Intrigue in Harare
#Entertainment News
January 29, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Zayn Malik releases new single

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Some 10 months after he quit hugely popular boy band One Direction, Zayn Malik released his debut single “PILLOWTALK” on Friday under the name, ZAYN.

The song, which was put out alongside a video, is the first of his upcoming debut album “MIND OF MINE”. The album is scheduled for release on March 25 - a year after he left the British-Irish group.

The 23-year old singer can be seen kissing model Gigi Hadid in the kaleidoscopic-like video.

Writing to his more than 17 million Twitter followers, Malik tweeted “Crazy love today” after the release. The hashtag #PillowTalk was trending on the social media feed on Friday.

Malik left One Direction after five years with the band, which came to prominence on the British talent show “The X Factor”.

At the time, he apologized to fans and said he wanted to lead a normal life.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
