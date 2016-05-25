FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Machine learning radiology startup Zebra raises $12 million
May 25, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Machine learning radiology startup Zebra raises $12 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Zebra Medical Vision raised $12 million in a funding round led by Utah-based healthcare provider Intermountain Healthcare, with the participation of existing investors.

Intermountain plans to work with Zebra to accelerate the creation of imaging algorithms to improve patient care.

Zebra Medical, founded in 2014, seeks to teach computers to automatically read and diagnose medical imaging data. Its analytics engine helps physicians and healthcare providers analyze millions of imaging records.

Current algorithms are in the fields of bone health, cardiovascular analysis, liver and lung indications. 

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
