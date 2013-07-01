India's Zensar in acquisition talks with at least two U.S. firms

(Reuters) - Indian outsourcing services provider Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENT.NS) is in acquisition talks with at least two U.S.-based companies to boost its offerings in its largest export market.

A deal could cost Zensar between $20 million and $50 million, its chief executive officer, Ganesh Natarajan, said in a phone interview from the company’s headquarters in the western Indian city of Pune.

The Indian company, being advised by boutique financial advisory firm The Chesapeake Group, is talking to firms specializing in either managing large, complex computer networks or providing business software management consultancy, he said.

A possible acquisition could add 150-200 local staff in the computer networks area, or about 60-70 consultants specializing in the use of business management software from SAP AG (SAPG.DE), Natarajan said.

“We’ve been at it in the last four months ... if we get the right fit, we can certainly do it during this year,” he said.