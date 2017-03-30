ZF CEO says expects further megamergers in auto supply industry

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany (Reuters) - The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's [ZFF.UL] acquisition of TRW [TRWTA.UL] and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.

The complexity of self-driving cars is forcing high tech software and semiconductor companies to team up with auto suppliers and manufacturers, a dynamic that is likely to spur more takeovers and acquisitions going forward, ZF's CEO said.

"If you look at all of these megamergers, they have a clear deal rationale. As this is the case, and we still have companies that collaborate, and could still collaborate, I am expecting more megamergers," Sommer told journalists gathered at the company's annual results press conference in Friedrichshafen, Germany on Thursday.