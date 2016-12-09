FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Texas reports four more cases of Zika spread by local mosquitoes
December 9, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 8 months ago

Texas reports four more cases of Zika spread by local mosquitoes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Texas health officials said they had identified four additional cases of Zika likely spread by local mosquitoes, two weeks after the first case was reported in the state.

The four patients live in very close proximity to the first case, the Texas Department of State Health Services and Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement on Friday.

The first case involved a woman living in Cameron County near the Mexico border, who is not pregnant.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health said earlier on Friday the Miami Beach area was no longer considered an active Zika transmission zone. (bit.ly/2gjHC19)

The CDC said there had been no new cases of local Zika virus transmission identified in South Miami Beach for more than 45 days, suggesting that the risk of infection was no longer greater than in the rest of Miami-Dade County.

"Florida no longer has any identified areas with active Zika transmission," Governor Rick Scott said in a statement.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Shounak Dasgupta

