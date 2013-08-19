FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zillow offers stock at 3 percent discount
#Technology News
August 19, 2013 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

Zillow offers stock at 3 percent discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Zillow Inc said it will offer 5 million shares of its class A common stock for $82.00 apiece, a discount of 3 percent to the company’s closing price on Monday.

Shares of the company were down 2.2 percent after hours on Monday, after dropping 7.1 percent to $84.74 in regular trade on the Nasdaq.

Of the 5 million shares, the real estate website is offering 2.5 million shares and the balance will be offered by some of Zillow’s shareholders.

The company said it would buy smaller peer StreetEasy for about $50 million in cash to tap into the home shopping market in New York.

The 5 million shares represent 14 percent of Zillow’s shares outstanding.

Citigroup is serving as the lead bookrunning manager and representative of the underwriters for the offering. Goldman Sachs & Co is serving as a joint bookrunning manager.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
