Zillow's profit down on acquisition costs, shares fall
#Global Markets
August 7, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

Zillow's profit down on acquisition costs, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Zillow Inc’s (Z.O) quarterly profit fell modestly as the real estate website accounted for costs related to its acquisition of software start-up RentJuice Corp, and the company forecast third-quarter revenue in line with analysts’ expectations.

Zillow said in May it would buy RentJuice for $40 million in cash to build out its rent service offerings.

The company, which provides housing value appraisals online called “Zestimates,” also filed with U.S. regulators to offer $150 million in stock, debt and warrants from time-to-time.

Disappointed investors, who had bid up the company’s shares during regular trading hours on Tuesday in hopes of a bigger beat, sold off shares in the company.

The stock, which closed up 5 percent at $41.76 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, fell 9 percent to $38 after hours.

Net income fell to $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $1.6 million, a year earlier. This includes about $0.7 million in costs related to the RentJuice purchase.

Total revenue jumped 75 percent to $27.8 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share on revenue of $27.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company that provides housing value appraisals online called “Zestimates,” said premier agent subscribers -- real estate agents who pay subscription fees -- grew 70 percent to 22,696 in the second quarter.

For the third quarter, Zillow expects revenue of $30 million to $31 million, above analysts’ estimates of $30.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Zillow competes with Move Inc MOVE.O, owner of sites like Realtor.com, and Trulia Inc, which filed to go public last month.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Joyjeet Das

