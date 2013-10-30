More than 20 killed in Zimbabwe crash involving fuel tanker

HARARE (Reuters) - More than 20 people were killed when a truck carrying mourners collided with a fuel tanker which then exploded in southeastern Zimbabwe on Wednesday, police said.

Some of the victims were burned beyond recognition in the accident which occurred in Chisumbanje district.

“We are investigating. So far, we know that more than 20 people died,” a police spokeswoman told Reuters.

Traffic accidents have increased on Zimbabwe’s roads, many of which have deteriorated due to neglect during more than a decade of economic crisis in the southern African state, where long-serving President Robert Mugabe was re-elected in July.