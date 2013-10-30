FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More than 20 killed in Zimbabwe crash involving fuel tanker
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 30, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

More than 20 killed in Zimbabwe crash involving fuel tanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - More than 20 people were killed when a truck carrying mourners collided with a fuel tanker which then exploded in southeastern Zimbabwe on Wednesday, police said.

Some of the victims were burned beyond recognition in the accident which occurred in Chisumbanje district.

“We are investigating. So far, we know that more than 20 people died,” a police spokeswoman told Reuters.

Traffic accidents have increased on Zimbabwe’s roads, many of which have deteriorated due to neglect during more than a decade of economic crisis in the southern African state, where long-serving President Robert Mugabe was re-elected in July.

Reporting by Cris Chinaka; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.