#World News
January 18, 2015 / 4:54 PM / 3 years ago

Zimbabwe bus collision kills at least 25 people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - At least 25 people were killed on Sunday when two buses collided along a highway outside Zimbabwe’s capital, police said.

A police spokeswoman said one bus encroached into the opposite lane and ripped off the side of the other on-coming bus. Twenty four people were killed on the spot while another person died on the way to hospital.

The driver of the first bus was among 46 people who were injured and taken to hospital for treatment, the spokeswoman said.

Traffic accidents have increased on Zimbabwe’s roads, many of which have deteriorated due to lack of maintenance as the southern African state grapples with more than a decade of economic turmoil.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
