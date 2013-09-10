Mugabe appoints ZANU-PF lawyer as Zimbabwe finance minister

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe named Justice Minister and top ruling party legal official Patrick Chinamasa as his finance minister on Tuesday as he appointed his cabinet in the wake of a July 31 election victory dismissed by the opposition as a fraud.

In an official list released at State House, the veteran leader nominated Walter Chidhakwa to run the key mining portfolio and placed outgoing environment minister Francis Nhema in charge of a push to increase black ownership of the economy.