FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Five key facts on Zimbabwe's new constitution
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 5 years

Factbox: Five key facts on Zimbabwe's new constitution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabweans vote on Saturday in a referendum expected to endorse a new constitution that curbs presidential powers and paves the way to a general election in the second half of the year.

The referendum is largely seen as a rubber-stamp exercise as the charter enjoys the support of both President Robert Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) of his rival, Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

The new constitution:

- Imposes a maximum of two five-year terms for the president, starting with the coming election. But the limit will not apply retroactively, so Mugabe - already Africa’s oldest leader - could rule for another two terms.

- Strengthens the cabinet and parliament, both weakened during Mugabe’s 33-year tenure. Presidential decrees will require majority backing in the cabinet and declarations of emergency rule or dissolutions of parliament will need the approval of two-thirds of lawmakers.

- Retains a ban on same-sex marriage and upholds the death penalty, but limits it to cases of “murder committed in aggravating circumstances” by men aged between 21 and 70.

- Expands some civil rights, by introducing clauses on freedom of the press, access to information, political choice and activity and prisoners’ rights.

- Introduces partial devolution of power to provincial councils.

Reporting By Cris Chinaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.