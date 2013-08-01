FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain 'concerned' about way Zimbabwe election was organized
August 1, 2013 / 3:47 PM / in 4 years

Britain 'concerned' about way Zimbabwe election was organized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Zimbabwe's Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai gestures during a media briefing in Harare August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was concerned that Zimbabwe had not enacted important electoral reform before Wednesday’s vote in the former British colony and by reports that large numbers of voters had been turned away.

“We are also concerned by the late publication of the electoral roll,” a spokesman for the British Foreign Office told Reuters. “Any judgment on the credibility of elections will need to take these factors into account.”

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

