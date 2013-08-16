Zimbabwe's MDC withdraws court challenge to Mugabe re-election

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC on Friday withdrew a court challenge to the re-election of President Robert Mugabe which it had alleged was fraudulent, saying it had not received crucial information from the election commission.
“I can confirm that we have withdrawn the presidential election petition. There are a number of reasons, including the failure by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to release critical evidence in this matter,” MDC spokesman Douglas Mwonzora said.
