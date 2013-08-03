FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU concerned about lack of transparency in Zimbabwe election
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 3, 2013 / 4:23 PM / 4 years ago

EU concerned about lack of transparency in Zimbabwe election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton attends a news conference with Egypt's interim Vice President Mohamed ElBaradei (unseen) at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Saturday it was concerned about alleged irregularities and a lack of transparency in Zimbabwe’s election, its strongest criticism so far of a poll that Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai has branded a “farce”.

The EU’s verdict on the fairness of the elections will be crucial to deciding whether it continues to ease sanctions on the southern African country.

“The EU is concerned about alleged irregularities and reports of incomplete participation, as well as the identified weaknesses in the electoral process and a lack of transparency. The EU will continue to follow developments and work closely with its international partners in the weeks to come,” EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a declaration issued on behalf of the 28-nation bloc.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.