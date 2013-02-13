FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tsvangirai says Zimbabwe general election expected in July
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 13, 2013 / 2:49 PM / in 5 years

Tsvangirai says Zimbabwe general election expected in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai attends the presentation of the Final Draft of the Constitution for debate in Parliament Building in Harare February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai said on Wednesday he expected a general election in the southern African country to be held in July after a nationwide vote on new constitution next month.

Addressing a human rights forum on a constitution approved by parliament last week, Tsvangirai said the power-sharing government that his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) formed with rival President Robert Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party would seek a fresh election in July.

Reporting By Cris Chinaka; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.