Tsvangirai says Zimbabwe general election expected in July

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai said on Wednesday he expected a general election in the southern African country to be held in July after a nationwide vote on new constitution next month.
Addressing a human rights forum on a constitution approved by parliament last week, Tsvangirai said the power-sharing government that his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) formed with rival President Robert Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party would seek a fresh election in July.
