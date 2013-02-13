Tsvangirai says Zimbabwe general election expected in July

Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai attends the presentation of the Final Draft of the Constitution for debate in Parliament Building in Harare February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai said on Wednesday he expected a general election in the southern African country to be held in July after a nationwide vote on new constitution next month.

Addressing a human rights forum on a constitution approved by parliament last week, Tsvangirai said the power-sharing government that his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) formed with rival President Robert Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party would seek a fresh election in July.