FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe poll 'seriously compromised': ZESN monitors
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 1, 2013 / 7:58 AM / 4 years ago

Zimbabwe poll 'seriously compromised': ZESN monitors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman carrying a child casts her vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s leading domestic election monitoring agency cried foul on Thursday over this week’s poll, saying the credibility of the vote was “seriously compromised” by irregularities on polling day.

Officials from the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said urban voters, who mainly favor Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, had been turned away from polling stations in their thousands.

Conversely, only a small number had been prevented from voting in the countryside, where President Robert Mugabe has most support, ZESN officials told a news conference.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.