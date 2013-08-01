Zimbabwe poll 'seriously compromised': ZESN monitors

A woman carrying a child casts her vote at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s leading domestic election monitoring agency cried foul on Thursday over this week’s poll, saying the credibility of the vote was “seriously compromised” by irregularities on polling day.

Officials from the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said urban voters, who mainly favor Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, had been turned away from polling stations in their thousands.

Conversely, only a small number had been prevented from voting in the countryside, where President Robert Mugabe has most support, ZESN officials told a news conference.