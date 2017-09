Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has won re-election for a further five-year term, the Zimbabwe Election Commission said on Saturday.

“Mugabe, Robert Gabriel, of ZANU-PF party is therefore duly elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe with effect of today,” commission head Rita Makarau told a news conference, giving the results of the July 31 vote which Mugabe’s main challenger has rejected as a fraud.