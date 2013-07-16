FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. worried by lack of transparency in lead-up to Zimbabwe vote
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2013 / 6:29 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. worried by lack of transparency in lead-up to Zimbabwe vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Zimbabwean policeman casts his vote in the capital Harare July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it was “deeply concerned” by the lack of transparency in election preparations in Zimbabwe and warned that a July 31 vote that is not peaceful, fair and credible risked undermining political and economic progress made since the 2008 formation of a unity government.

“We are deeply concerned about the lack of transparency in electoral preparations, the continued partisan behavior by state security institutions and the technical, logistical issues hampering the administration of a credible and transparent election,” State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell told a daily briefing.

Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai has launched his third campaign to unseat President Robert Mugabe, 89, who has ruled Zimbabwe since independence from Britain in 1980. Mugabe and Tsvangirai were forced into a power-sharing government after the last, disputed polls in 2008.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.