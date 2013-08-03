Zimbabwe election results not the will of the people: Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a news conference at Queen Alia International Airport in the Jordanian capital of Amman July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s presidential election results are the culmination of a deeply flawed process and do not represent the will of the country’s citizens, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday.

“In light of substantial electoral irregularities reported by domestic and regional observers, the United States does not believe that the results announced today represent a credible expression of the will of the Zimbabwean people,” Kerry said in a statement.