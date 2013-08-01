Mugabe beats Tsvangirai in Zimbabwe election: ZANU-PF source

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe listens at the opening of the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg, August 16, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A senior source in Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s party claimed a resounding victory in Wednesday’s parliamentary and presidential election against Prime Minster Morgan Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

“We’ve taken this election. We’ve buried the MDC. We never had any doubt that we were going to win,” the source, who could not be named, told Reuters by phone on Thursday.

Releasing results early in Zimbabwe is illegal, and police have said they will arrest anybody who makes premature claims about the result.