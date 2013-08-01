FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mugabe beats Tsvangirai in Zimbabwe election: ZANU-PF source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 1, 2013 / 6:44 AM / in 4 years

Mugabe beats Tsvangirai in Zimbabwe election: ZANU-PF source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe listens at the opening of the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg, August 16, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A senior source in Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s party claimed a resounding victory in Wednesday’s parliamentary and presidential election against Prime Minster Morgan Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

“We’ve taken this election. We’ve buried the MDC. We never had any doubt that we were going to win,” the source, who could not be named, told Reuters by phone on Thursday.

Releasing results early in Zimbabwe is illegal, and police have said they will arrest anybody who makes premature claims about the result.

Reporting by Reuters Johannesburg; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.