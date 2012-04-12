FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mugabe returns from Singapore
April 12, 2012

Zimbabwe's Mugabe returns from Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe returned home from Singapore on Thursday, looking fit and defying reports that he was seriously ill.

The 88-year-old leader bounded down the stairs of a white chartered plane, accompanied by his wife and was met at Harare’s main airport by senior government officials, including his potential successor, vice president Joice Mujuru.

Mugabe did not speak to reporters and was whisked away in his official presidential motorcade.

Mugabe is one of Africa’s longest serving leaders and has ruled the former British colony in southern Africa since 1980. He is sharing power with political rival Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai in a fragile coalition formed three years ago.

Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

