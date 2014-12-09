Zimbabwe's Mugabe expected to name new cabinet: sources

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has fired his deputy Joice Mujuru, days after she lost her post in the ruling party, and is expected to name a new cabinet on Tuesday, two government sources told Reuters.

The sources, who declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media, said Mujuru had received her dismissal letter on Monday night after weeks of accusations that she had led a “treacherous cabal” to try to unseat Mugabe.