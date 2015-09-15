FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mugabe reads wrong speech at opening of parliament
September 15, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Zimbabwe's Mugabe reads wrong speech at opening of parliament

President Robert Mugabe walks past soldiers as he arrives for Zimbabwe's Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s 91-year-old President Robert Mugabe read out the wrong speech at the opening of parliament on Tuesday, his spokesman said, blaming a mix-up in his office for the error.

Mugabe had delivered the same speech during a state of the nation address on Aug. 25, in which he pinned his hopes on China to help revive Zimbabwe’s struggling economy.

“The mix-up happened in his secretarial office. Therefore the delivery in Parliament should be set aside,” spokesman George Charamba was quoted as saying by the online edition of the government-owned Herald newspaper.

Charamba said Mugabe would read the correct speech later at a Harare hotel.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia

