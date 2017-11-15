FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe army says takes power, Mugabe 'safe and sound'
November 15, 2017 / 12:35 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe army says takes power, Mugabe 'safe and sound'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s military on Wednesday confirmed that it had seized power in a targeted assault on “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe, but gave assurances that the 93-year-old leader and his family were “safe and sound”.

Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare, Zimbabwe November 14,2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

In a short broadcast on national television, which was seized overnight by soldiers, a spokesman for the military said it expected “normalcy” to return as soon as it had completed its “mission”.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
