a year ago
Zimbabwean police say will be out in 'full force' at protests
#World News
July 12, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

Zimbabwean police say will be out in 'full force' at protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean police will be out in "full force" to deal with any violence at planned demonstrations this week while groups organizing the protests will face prosecution, home affairs said on Tuesday.

A Zimbabwean preacher leading the biggest protests against President Robert Mugabe in a decade was charged on Tuesday with inciting public violence but, in a video recorded before his arrest, urged supporters to go ahead with demonstrations.

Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
