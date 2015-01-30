FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwean jailed for nine years for eating python meat
January 30, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Zimbabwean jailed for nine years for eating python meat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A Zimbabwean man has been jailed for nine years for eating python, a protected species, a Zimbabwean daily reported on Friday.

Archwell Maramba said he had been eating the snake meat for its medicinal value.

“I wanted to eat the python to cure my spine and since I ate my first python I have seen remarkable improvement,” NewsDay quoted Maramba as saying during his court case.

Acting on a tipoff, police found the 58-year-old drying snakeskin and python meat stashed in his house.

Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Andrew Roche

