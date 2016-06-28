FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe's wildlife agency suspends boss over missing rhino horns
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 28, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Zimbabwe's wildlife agency suspends boss over missing rhino horns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s wildlife authority has suspended its director general and is investigating the disappearance of 228 kg (500 pounds) of the agency’s stored rhino horn, it said on Tuesday.

The southern African nation keeps in storage 70 tonnes of ivory from elephants and rhinos - worth at least $35 million - and is seeking support from neighboring countries to engage in international trade in ivory.

Namibia is also bidding to open international ivory trade but Kenya is leading initiatives for a complete global ban.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZPWA) said in a statement that it had sent Edson Chidziya on leave with full pay to facilitate the investigation.

“The move has been taken to allow for an audit. This follows anomalies in the rhino horn stock piles amounting to 228 kilograms,” the ZPWA said. It gave no further details.

Chidziya declined to comment on his suspension.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.