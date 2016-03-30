FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drought cuts output of Zimbabwe's top export earner tobacco
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 30, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Drought cuts output of Zimbabwe's top export earner tobacco

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Farmers wait to sell their crop during the last day of the selling season at Tobacco Sales Floor (TSF) in Harare, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) - Production of tobacco, Zimbabwe’s biggest export earner, is expected to fall 15 percent to 160 million kilograms this season following a drought that has left millions facing hunger, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe earned $855 million from tobacco sales in 2015, nearly a third of its total exports and far outpacing receipts from platinum or gold.

Farmers produced 189 million kgs of tobacco last year but an El Nino-triggered drought caused long dry spells that forced farmers to delay planting, affecting this year’s output.

Zimbabwe’s tobacco selling season began on Wednesday.

Monica Chinamasa, chairwoman of industry regulator the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board, said 72,000 farmers had registered to sell their crop compared with 91,000 last year, blaming the decline on drought and a lack of financing for producers.

Before 2000, when President Robert Mugabe’s government started seizing land from white-owned commercial farmers for redistribution to blacks, only 4,500 farmers grew Zimbabwe’s entire tobacco crop.

“There is need to empower farmers to overcome the adverse effects of low and erratic rainfall, mid-season droughts and extending the growing season,” Agriculture Minister Joseph Made said in speech marking the start of the 2016 selling season.

Zimbabwe exports the bulk of its tobacco to China, which has become the largest investor in the Southern African country.

Up to 4 million Zimbabweans face hunger due to the worst drought in more than two decades.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.