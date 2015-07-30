FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. agency probes possible legal violation in lion killing: source
July 30, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. agency probes possible legal violation in lion killing: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is investigating whether the killing of a beloved lion named Cecil in Zimbabwe was part of a conspiracy to violate a U.S. law against trading in some wildlife, a source close to the case told Reuters on Thursday.

The probe will determine if a Minnesota dentist involved in the killing was involved in a conspiracy that would violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits trade in wildlife that has been illegally killed, transported or sold, the source said.

Reporting by Barbara Liston and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Lisa Lambert

