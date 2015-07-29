FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concerned about Zimbabwe lion death
July 29, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concerned about Zimbabwe lion death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is deeply concerned and is gathering information about the killing of a well-known lion in Zimbabwe by an American trophy hunter, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The service is deeply concerned about the recent killing of Cecil the lion,” said Vanessa Kauffman, a spokeswoman for the agency.

“We are currently gathering facts about the issue and will assist Zimbabwe officials in whatever manner requested. It is up to all of us - not just the people of Africa - to ensure that healthy, wild populations of animals continue to roam the savanna for generations to come,” Kauffman said in a statement.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott

