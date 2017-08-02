FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Zimplats says Zimbabwe asks court to enforce mining land seizure
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Shunned by bond markets, a cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Shunned by bond markets, a cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Venezuela
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
How Toshiba's sale of $18 billion chip unit stalled, and what's next
Business
How Toshiba's sale of $18 billion chip unit stalled, and what's next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 2, 2017 / 8:16 AM / an hour ago

Zimplats says Zimbabwe asks court to enforce mining land seizure

2 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has filed a court application to enforce a previous notice to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats' mining land, the company said on Wednesday.

Zimplats, which is majority controlled by Impala Platinum in January said President Robert Mugabe's government had made a new attempt to compulsorily acquire 27,948 hectares of its mining ground, which the company opposed.

The platinum miner said that following its official objection to the government's action, Harare authorities went ahead to file a court application on June 26 seeking confirmation of the previous acquisition order.

"The operating subsidiary responded to the court application and the parties are currently engaged in discussions to find an amicable resolution of the matter," Zimplats said in a statement accompanying its results for the fourth quarter ending June.

Mugabe's government has previously defended the decision to seize Zimplats land, saying the miner had an excessive amount of ground and it wanted to distribute the claims to new companies.

Zimplats reported a 28 percent drop in profit to $30 million during the fourth quarter after operating expenses rose to $110 million from $86 million during the previous period.

Platinum sales increased to 152,938 ounces from 132,253 ounces but prices were four percent lower from the last quarter.

Zimplats ships its platinum matte for further processing at refineries in South Africa.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia amd Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.